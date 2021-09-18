W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $72.19. 1,670,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,100. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.