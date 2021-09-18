Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.18 ($182.57).

ETR WCH opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €130.21. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €159.45 ($187.59). The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

