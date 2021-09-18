Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.88 ($52.79).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ opened at €34.92 ($41.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.44 and its 200 day moving average is €43.67.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.