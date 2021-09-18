Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to diversify revenues and consistent growth in loan balance are expected to keep supporting financials. Further, given its earnings strength and solid liquidity position, Washington Federal is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. Through this, it will be able to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the near-zero interest rate environment and no chance of rate hike anytime soon will keep hurting margins, going forward. Also, rising operating expenses (owing to the company’s investments in technology upgrades) remains a major concern.”

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

