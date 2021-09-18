WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $374.20 million and $25.88 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.32 or 0.07133946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,269.09 or 1.00150292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00846437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

