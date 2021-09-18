Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMPL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

