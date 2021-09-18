Wedbush Weighs in on RumbleON, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of RMBL opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $503.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $545,928. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

