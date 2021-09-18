Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post sales of $693.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.98 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. 1,234,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,010. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

