Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

