Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

