Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,683 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

