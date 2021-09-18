Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $513,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Matson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,608 shares of company stock worth $3,068,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

