Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

Shares of SPGI opened at $446.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.22. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

