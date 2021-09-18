Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 12,924 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.08% of SMART Global worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 662.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $48.78 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

