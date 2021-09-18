Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $28.36 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,157,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $29,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

