Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 8,285 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 2,377,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.