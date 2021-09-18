Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.49 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 166.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,060 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

