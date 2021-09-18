Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 302,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $459.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

