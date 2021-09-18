Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,971 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

