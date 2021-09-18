Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

