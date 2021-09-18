Wilder World (WILD) Achieves Market Cap of $97.44 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Wilder World has a market cap of $97.44 million and $8.85 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00132416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

