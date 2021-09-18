William Blair Comments on Abcam plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

