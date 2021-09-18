William Penn Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. William Penn Bancorp had issued 12,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $126,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 8,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

