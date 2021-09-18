WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

LUV opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

