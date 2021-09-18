WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,702.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,962. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ADPT opened at $39.75 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

