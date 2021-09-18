Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. 1,151,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.