Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

