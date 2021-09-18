World Asset Management Inc Buys 1,689 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $54.77 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 947,092 shares of company stock valued at $65,260,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.