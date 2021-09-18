World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

