World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $426.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.81 and a 200-day moving average of $352.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

