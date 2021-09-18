World Asset Management Inc Sells 130 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

