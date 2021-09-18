Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.