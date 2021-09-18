WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 3.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WPP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

