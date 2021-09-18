Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.96 billion and $240.47 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48,246.54 or 0.99934088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00084623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00066910 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,421 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

