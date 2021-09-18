XMON Market Capitalization Achieves $6.42 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. XMON has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $99,341.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 159.4% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $4,295.55 or 0.08941385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

