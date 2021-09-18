XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPeng were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

