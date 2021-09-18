Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

