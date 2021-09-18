Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

AUY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

