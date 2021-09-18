Ycash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,687.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $28,687.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00286537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00138965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00197631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,584,169 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.