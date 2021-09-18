Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0542 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $44,621.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

