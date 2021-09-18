Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.90 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.13. 1,353,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

