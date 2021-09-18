Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,512,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.