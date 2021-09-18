Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report sales of $721.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.50 million and the lowest is $580.73 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $401.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 2,464,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,950. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.