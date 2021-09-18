Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $137.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $479.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 509,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,601. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $879.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

