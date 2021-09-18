Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

OFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.