Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 244,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,752. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.