Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.90 Million

Brokerages expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $165.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $677.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.