Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $222.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.50 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $818.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,525 shares of company stock worth $3,505,698. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 4,297,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,971. The company has a market capitalization of $860.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

