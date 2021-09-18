Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.52 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $109.91. 981,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.