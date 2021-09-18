Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.52 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.
THO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $109.91. 981,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
