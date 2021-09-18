Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

